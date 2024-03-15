Former Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango joins BJP

TNI Bureau: Former Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal and senior BJP leader Pradeep Panigrahi.

Trinath had won from Gunupur assembly seat on BJD ticket in 2014. He was denied a ticket in 2019 and fought the election as an Independent.

Trinath polled 26,321 votes or 18.43% of the total votes polled in the election. While BJD candidate Raghunath Gomango secured 48,839 votes, Congress candidate Purushottam Gomango got 42,569 votes. BJP candidate Shishir Gamang got only 16,491 votes.

BJP sees a chance in Gunupur with the induction of Trinath into the party fold.