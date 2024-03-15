Congress Party announces ‘Odisha Guarantee’ ahead of 2024 Polls

TNI Bureau: The Odisha unit of Congress party released its manifesto for the upcoming election in Odisha titled ‘Odisha Guarantee.’

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattnaik and state in-charge Ajoy Kumar and other senior party leaders were present wile releasing the election manifesto during a press meet held in Bhubaneswar.

The grand old party has assured to do all of the work which has not been done in the 24 years rule of BJD and nine years of BJP at the Centre.

Here are the nine-pointed manifesto of the congress party:

1. Bonus along with MSP of Rs 3000 per quintal of paddy. Agriculture loan of the farmers will be waived off. Pension of Rs 2000 per month for the farmers.

2. Around 200 units of electricity would be provided free for the domestic consumers

3. Employment opportunities for 5 lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month for 3 years.

4. Waive loans of the Women Self Help Groups.

5. Pension of Rs 2000 per month for the elderly woman of the family under the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana.

6. Provide LPG cylinder to every family at Rs 500 one in a month.

7. Free health services to everyone including government employees up to Rs 25 lakh in government and private hospitals

8. Provide monthly old-age, widow and Divyang allowance of Rs 2000.

9. 27 per cent reservation for the backward classes in educational institutions and the service sector.