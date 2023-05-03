Nitish Kumar to meet Naveen Patnaik on May 5

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing buzz over a new opposition unity ahead of the 2024 polls, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar will meet Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on May 5.

Nitish will come on a one day visit to Odisha and meet Naveen with the aim to unify opposition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Even though it has supported the BJP government at the centre in passing several Bills in the Parliament, the BJD has been maintaining equal distance from both the BJP and the Congress.

On the other hand, Nitish, accompanied by Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has already met West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) head Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and discussed with them about the formation of an anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 elections.

Likewise, he met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja.