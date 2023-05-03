PT Usha meets Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the wrestlers’ protest incident, Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha today went to meet the grapplers, who are sitting in a dharna at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for 11 days to flag sexual assault allegations against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The former track-and-field icon met Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and other wrestlers and left without speaking to media gathered at the protest site.

However, Punia told reporters later that she vowed support. “PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured she will help us in getting justice,” Punia said.

“PT Usha said she was misinterpreted,” Punia said on her comment about the protesting wrestlers’ lack of discipline.