TNI Evening News Headlines – May 03, 2023

➡️Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today opened the air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok. Bhubaneswar-Singapore, Bhubaneswar-Bangkok direct flights from June 3.
➡️In man-animal conflict, compensation amount for kin of deceased will be hiked from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in Odisha.
➡️President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit her home district Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Thursday.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on May 5.
➡️Mahanadi Water Row: Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will visit Odisha for the second phase on May 10.
➡️Cyclone ‘Mocha’ may become severe over Bay of Bengal; may not affect Odisha.
➡️BJP’s Jharsuguda President Mangal Sahu joins BJD ahead of By-poll.
➡️Two West Bengal tourists drowned while bathing in sea in Puri.
➡️A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6th May 2023.
➡️Election Commission issues notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge over ‘nalayak’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
➡️A meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to be held in Goa on May 4-5. China, Russia, Pakistan FMs to attend the meet.
➡️Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala passes away at 69.
➡️IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants called off due to rain in Lucknow.
➡️Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha meets wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; faces people’s resentment at Jantar Mantar today for the comments she had made.
➡️Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack at the residence of the President of Russia at Kremlin.
➡️Over 100 killed in Rwanda floods.
