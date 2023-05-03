TNI Evening News Headlines – May 03, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik today opened the air ticketing to Singapore and Bangkok. Bhubaneswar-Singapore, Bhubaneswar-Bangkok direct flights from June 3.

➡️ In man-animal conflict, compensation amount for kin of deceased will be hiked from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in Odisha.

➡️ President Draupadi Murmu is scheduled to visit her home district Mayurbhanj in Odisha on Thursday.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on May 5.

➡️ Mahanadi Water Row: Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal will visit Odisha for the second phase on May 10.

➡️ Cyclone ‘Mocha’ may become severe over Bay of Bengal; may not affect Odisha.

➡️ BJP’s Jharsuguda President Mangal Sahu joins BJD ahead of By-poll.

➡️ Two West Bengal tourists drowned while bathing in sea in Puri.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over Southeast Bay of Bengal around 6th May 2023.

➡️ Election Commission issues notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge over ‘nalayak’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

➡️ A meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers is scheduled to be held in Goa on May 4-5. China, Russia, Pakistan FMs to attend the meet.

➡️ Well-known Tamil actor-director Manobala passes away at 69.

➡️ IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants called off due to rain in Lucknow.

➡️ Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha meets wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar; faces people’s resentment at Jantar Mantar today for the comments she had made.

➡️ Russia accuses Ukraine of attempted drone attack at the residence of the President of Russia at Kremlin.