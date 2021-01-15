TNI Evening News Headlines – January 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 2 quarantine, 2 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31780 in the Capital City.

➡️ 256 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 329088.

➡️ Odisha Artist Saswat Sahoo made a model of INDIAN ARMY tank using 2254 matchsticks on the occasion of Army Day.

➡️ Samarendra Behera an artist from Mayurbhanj district carved a portrait of King Mayurbhanj State, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo on tree.

➡️ Bhubaneswar is all set to witness the first-ever thrifting event on Sunday.

➡️ Cold Wave all set to return to Odisha, Mercury drops below 15°C.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to review the vaccination drive set to commence in the State from tomorrow.

➡️ Complaint lodged in Jaipatna police in connection with the defacing of the Wikipedia page of Leader of Opposition, Pradipta Kumar Naik.

India News

➡️ PM Modi to flag off 8 trains connecting Statue of Unity on 17th January via video conferencing. Trains will connect various regions of the country to Kevadia. Kevadia station is India’s first railway station with Green Building Certificate.

➡️ CBI arrested Subhra Kundu, wife of Rose Valley group chairman Gautam Kundu in Chit Fund Case.

➡️ Number of people in India tested positive for new UK variant of coronavirus rises to 114.

➡️ India is set to begin the world’s biggest vaccination drive tomorrow.

➡️ All schools in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits to remain closed till further orders: BMC.

➡️ Congress observes ‘Kisan Adhikar Divas’ against farm laws, gheraos Raj Bhawans across the country.

➡️ Talks between Government, farmers’ unions over farm laws end; next round of talk on January 19.

➡️ No coercive action against Arnab Goswami till January 29 in TRP case: Mumbai Police.

➡️ Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along LOC in Punjab.

➡️ Tamil Nadu: 7 people injured in Jallikattu event in Madurai.

➡️ Exports marginally up to USD 27.15 billion in December 2020; imports rise 7.56% to USD 42.59 billion.

➡️ IPL Auction 2021: Franchises must complete retention process by January 20. 2021 IPL auction is likely to be held on February 11.

World News

➡️ Conditional permission has been granted for emergency use of COVISHIELD vaccine against COVID-19 in Nepal.

➡️ Indonesia Earthquake death toll rises to 34.