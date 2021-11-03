New Record! Odisha-Mo Parivar collects 23,000 units of blood in a Month

Insight Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar set a new record by collecting 23,170 units of blood in a month (from 2nd October to 2nd November 2021), while commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Odisha – Mo Parivar had targeted 20,000 Units of blood, doubling up its monthly target of 10,000 Units for this period. Also during this period, on the occasion of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s birthday, mega camps were scheduled throughout the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Collection of more than 23,000 units in one month, is an all-time record till date to have collected such huge units of blood in a single month.

Odisha Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik, Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar, MLAs Debi Prasad Mishra and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak were present at the press meet that held today to announce the achievement.