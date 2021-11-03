TNI Evening News Headlines – November 3, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 416 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1030442.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces 25% hike in remuneration of contractual workers and staff appointed via outsourcing agencies. 33,000 people will be benefited.

➡️ Odisha CM announces financial assistance of Rs 33 crore for farmers of Puri district under KALIA scheme. Each farmer will receive Rs 2,000 financial aid for 2021-22 Rabi season.

➡️ Former Minister Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo quits BJD.

➡️ Celebration of Chhat Puja restricted in Cuttack.

➡️ Aditya Kumar Mohapatra appointed as Orissa High Court Judge.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas ahead of Diwali at Puri beach.

India News

➡️ Centre announces reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 5; Diesel by Rs 10.

➡️ Covaxin gets WHO’s approval for emergency use listing.

➡️ Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

➡️ UP’s Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly enter Guinness World Records for “largest display of oil lamps” during Deepotsava 2021 in Ayodhya.

➡️ 25 people test positive for Zika virus in UP’s Kanpur.

➡️ Hockey India accuses former women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne of data theft; demands penal action.

➡️ Rahul Dravid appointed as the Head Coach of senior Indian men’s cricket team.

➡️ Netflix launches mobile games for Android users.

World News

➡️ Chinese primary school locks students overnight after staff member tests positive for Covid-19.

➡️ US President Joe Biden criticises President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of Russia Vladimir Putin for skipping COP26.

➡️ Facebook announces shutting down facial recognition feature.

➡️ India-Bhutan to have seven additional entry/exit points for trade: Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

➡️ New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs in Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup.