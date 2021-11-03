TNI Evening News Headlines – November 3, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 3, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art of Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas ahead of Diwali at Puri beach.
Odisha News

➡️ 416 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1030442.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces 25% hike in remuneration of contractual workers and staff appointed via outsourcing agencies. 33,000 people will be benefited.

➡️ Odisha CM announces financial assistance of Rs 33 crore for farmers of Puri district under KALIA scheme. Each farmer will receive Rs 2,000 financial aid for 2021-22 Rabi season.

➡️ Former Minister Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo quits BJD.

➡️ Celebration of Chhat Puja restricted in Cuttack.

➡️ Aditya Kumar Mohapatra appointed as Orissa High Court Judge.

India News

➡️ Centre announces reduction in excise duty on petrol, diesel; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 5; Diesel by Rs 10.

➡️ Covaxin gets WHO’s approval for emergency use listing.

➡️ Indian Air Force Pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman promoted to the rank of Group Captain.

➡️ UP’s Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University jointly enter Guinness World Records for “largest display of oil lamps” during Deepotsava 2021 in Ayodhya.

➡️ 25 people test positive for Zika virus in UP’s Kanpur.

➡️ Hockey India accuses former women’s hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne of data theft; demands penal action.

➡️ Rahul Dravid appointed as the Head Coach of senior Indian men’s cricket team.

➡️ Netflix launches mobile games for Android users.

World News

➡️ Chinese primary school locks students overnight after staff member tests positive for Covid-19.

➡️ US President Joe Biden criticises President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and President of Russia Vladimir Putin for skipping COP26.

➡️ Facebook announces shutting down facial recognition feature.

➡️ India-Bhutan to have seven additional entry/exit points for trade: Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

➡️ New Zealand beat Scotland by 16 runs in Super 12 match of ICC T20 World Cup.

