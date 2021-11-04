100-Word Edit: Fuel Price Reduction; Thank You Voters

The jolt suffered by BJP in many States in the assembly bypolls, served as a wake up call, forcing it to reduce the excise duty on fuel.

While Centre cut excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and by Rs 10 on diesel, several BJP ruled States – Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Goa, Manipur, Tripura reduced VAT by Rs 7 per litre.

While Uttar Pradesh reduced VAT on Fuel by Rs 12 per litre, Uttarakhand cut the VAT on Petrol by Rs 2. Bihar Government too announcee a VAT cut of Rs 1.30 on Petrol and Rs 1.90 on Diesel.