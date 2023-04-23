Naveen Patnaik inaugurates BJD’s new Office ‘Sankha Bhawan’

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya today, the Biju Janata Dal President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik dedicated the BJD’s new headquarters ‘Sankha Bhawan’ at Unit-6 area in Bhubaneswar.

There is a conference hall in the first floor with the capacity of 2000 people, a 250-seat huge auditorium and a canteen. The first floor also has a press conference hall.

Addressing the people of the State from Sankha Bhawan on the occasion, Naveen said that this Sankha Bhawan will connect the future with the past of Odisha. It will bring together the 4.5 crore people of Odisha.

In the conference rooms of Shankh Bhawan, the statements of Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, Utkalgaurav Madhusudan Das, Adikavi Sarala Das, Bir Surendra Sai, Bakshi Jagabandhu, Bhim Bhoi, Poet Emperor Upendra Bhanj, Parla Maharaja Krishnachandra Gajapati, Shaheed Laxman Nayak Pandit Raghunath Murmu, Birsa Munda, Rendo Majhi, Dharanidhar will be carved.

The Talisman of Mahatma Gandhi have also been kept in the building along with famous artefacts of 30 districts of the state.

Wedding of poor and other social activities will be held at sankha bhawan. A blood donation camp will also be held in every week.