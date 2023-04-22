TNI Evening News Headlines – April 22, 2023

➡️ Mortal remains of martyred Odia Army jawan, Lance Naik Debasish Biswal, was consigned to flames with full State honours.

➡️ 22 including Odisha BJP Yuva Morcha President, Irashish Acharya released from jail.

➡️ Odisha BJP seeks Amit Shah’s intervention; demands NIA probe over Sambalpur violence.

➡️ Sambalpur violence: Curfew timings relaxed from 5AM till 8PM; relaxation to come into force from tomorrow. Internet suspension extended by another 12 hours till 6AM tomorrow.

➡️ Nuapada hottest place in Odisha today at 40 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Indian Navy successfully tests sea-based endo-atmospheric interceptor missile.

➡️ ISRO launches PSLV-C55 rocket carrying two Singaporean satellites, TeLEOS-2 and Lumelite-4 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 850 new cases along with four deaths today.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hands over his official bungalow, at Tughlak Lane in Delhi.