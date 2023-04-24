TNI Morning News Headlines – April 24, 2023

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik performs ‘Akhi Muthi Anukula’ ritual on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya at a farm of the Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT).

➡️ Ratha Jatra: Chariot construction begins in Odisha’s Puri.

➡️ Mithun Chakraborty performs Akhi Muthi Anukula on Akshaya Tritiya in Pipili.

➡️ Two women die in elephant attack at Badakantakula village in Angul.

➡️ India reports 7,178 new cases in the last 24 hours; Active cases stand at 65,683.

➡️ Delhi logs two deaths, 948 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred at West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya: National Center for Seismology.

➡️ Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot demands detailed probe in Ram Prasad Meena death case.

➡️ Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Sachin Tendulkar as he turns 50.

➡️ Sensex climbs 170.63 points to 59,825.69 points in early trade; Nifty rises 43.45 points to 17,667.50 points.

➡️ Rupee falls 2 paise to 82.08 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in IPL match.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand.