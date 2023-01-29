Naba Das Assassination: 3-Day State Mourning in Odisha

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Government has declared 3-day state mourning in respect of State Health Minister Naba Das, who was assassinated by a Police ASI in Brajarajnagar earlier today. State Honour will be accorded to the departed soul.

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on the day of his demise in the State Capital and on the day of funeral at the place where the rituals take place.

A National Mourning will be observed from January 29 till January 31. There will be no official entertainment during that period.

The cremation will take place in Jharsuguda on Monday.

Postmortem of Naba Das was held at the Capital Hospital in the night. His mortal remains are being taken to the Odisha Assembly where leaders will play their last respect to the departed soul.

On Monday morning, the mortal remains will be taken to the BJD party office where people can pay their last respect. His body will be air-lifted to Jharsuguda Monday morning.

Odisha Ministers Niranjan Pujari, Ranendra Pratap Swain and Tukuni Sahu will attend the cremation on the behalf of the Odisha Government.