Germany stun Belgium to win Hockey World Cup 2023

TNI Bureau: Germany won the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 after defeating a formidable rival Belgium in a nail-biting final match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. It was the 3rd HWC title for Germany.

In regulation time, the score was 3-3. Both teams were tied 3-3 in the subsequent penalty shoot-out. Finally, Germany defeated the Red Lions 2-1 in sudden death to win the high-stakes match and ultimately the title.

Earlier, Netherlands defeated Australia to win the Bronze Medal.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Standings:

1. Germany

2. Belgium

3. Netherlands

4. Australia

5. England

6. Spain

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

7. New Zealand

8. Korea

9. Argentina

9. India

11. South Africa

11. Wales

13. France

13. Malaysia

15. Chile

15. Japan