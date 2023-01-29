Germany stun Belgium to win Hockey World Cup 2023

TNI Bureau: Germany won the FIH Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 after defeating a formidable rival Belgium in a nail-biting final match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. It was the 3rd HWC title for Germany.
In regulation time, the score was 3-3. Both teams were tied 3-3 in the subsequent penalty shoot-out. Finally, Germany defeated the Red Lions 2-1 in sudden death to win the high-stakes match and ultimately the title.
Earlier, Netherlands defeated Australia to win the Bronze Medal.
Hockey World Cup 2023 Standings:
1. Germany
2. Belgium
3. Netherlands
4. Australia
5. England
6. Spain
7. New Zealand
8. Korea
9. Argentina
9. India
11. South Africa
11. Wales
13. France
13. Malaysia
15. Chile
15. Japan
Comments are closed.