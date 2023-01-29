President, PM condole demise of Odisha Minister Naba Das

By Sagar Satapathy
Bullets Fired at Odisha Minister Naba Das

TNI Bureau: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the sad demise of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das who was shot dead by a Police ASI in Brajarajnagar today.

“Shocked and disturbed by the death of Shri Naba Kishore Das ji, Odisha Health minister, in a dastardly act of violence. My deepest condolences to his family and well wishers,” tweeted President Droupadi Murmu.

“Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti”, tweeted PM Narendra Modi.

