Morning News Headline (October 03, 2019)

Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World

Vehicular movement hit, vehicles remain stranded at Salur & Sunki Ghati after landslide at Salur Ghati in Koraput last night.

Suspected of witchcraft, six elderly men made to eat human excreta at Goparpur village in Ganjam district, their teeth pulled out; 29 people arrested.

Cuttack Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) closed for Autumn Vacation from 03.10.2019 to 11.10.2019.

Solar light installation begins in Odisha capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan flag off the Vande Bharat Express train under ‘Make in India’ initiative from New Delhi to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra (Jammu & Kashmir) today.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lit up with Mahatma Gandhi’s image on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

INX Media case: Congress leader P Chidambaram mentions before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing and regular bail in the case.

1st Test-Day 2, India vs South Africa: Mayank Agarwal scores his first Test century ; India at 239/0