Afternoon News Headline (October 03, 2019)

BJP leader Damodar Rout today announced his retirement from electoral politics.

Supreme Court directs Odisha Govt to consult with religious guru, Shankaracharya, other priests and all stakeholders before conducting any unauthorised demolition drive around Jagannath temple in Puri.

Odisha’s Pintu Behera meets Virat Kohli at Visakhapatnam. Pintu has 14 tattoos of Kohli on his body.

BJD, BJP & Congress release list of their star campaigners for the upcoming #BijepurBypoll.

Airports in North India on high alert; 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are planning to strike in Delhi during the festival season, Intelligence input reveals.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi. She is on a four-day official visit to India.

Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls; Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi missing.

Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off from Delhi earlier today, on its way to Katra (J&K).

First test: India are 450/5 at tea on Day 2 against South Africa. Mayank Agarwal brings up his maiden Test double century.