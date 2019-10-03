Afternoon News Headline (October 03, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Afternoon Readers! Here are the Afternoon News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- BJP leader Damodar Rout today announced his retirement from electoral politics.
- Supreme Court directs Odisha Govt to consult with religious guru, Shankaracharya, other priests and all stakeholders before conducting any unauthorised demolition drive around Jagannath temple in Puri.
- Odisha’s Pintu Behera meets Virat Kohli at Visakhapatnam. Pintu has 14 tattoos of Kohli on his body.
- BJD, BJP & Congress release list of their star campaigners for the upcoming #BijepurBypoll.
- Airports in North India on high alert; 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists are planning to strike in Delhi during the festival season, Intelligence input reveals.
- Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrives in New Delhi. She is on a four-day official visit to India.
- Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls; Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi missing.
- Vande Bharat Express which was flagged off from Delhi earlier today, on its way to Katra (J&K).
- First test: India are 450/5 at tea on Day 2 against South Africa. Mayank Agarwal brings up his maiden Test double century.
