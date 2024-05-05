One Soldier killed, Four injured in Terror Attack in Poonch

TNI Bureau: One Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier was killed while four others were injured in a terror attack in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, terrorists opened fire on two IAF vehicles in the Gursai forest area of Mendhar tehsil of the district at around 6.15 PM yesterday. At least five of the jawans were injured following the attack.

All the injured soldiers were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, the headquarters of the Northern Command of the Army, for treatment. However, one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Rifles and other security forces have launched an operation in the area to trace the terrorists.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Poonch district near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress,” the Air Force said on a post on X yesterday.