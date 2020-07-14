Mission Ganjam: Odisha Govt deploys Doctors & Officers

TNI Bureau: Hours after the Odisha BJP raised the issue of “Worst COVID-19 Management’ in Ganjam District, which has become the COVID Hotbed of Odisha, the Odisha Government has launched the ‘Mission Ganjam’ by deploying large number of Doctors and Officers.

Apart from 30 Medical Officers (including 8 who have recently joined the Health Department on completion of their PG) from outside the district, 100 more Ayurvedic Medical Officers (AMOs) and Homeopathic Medical Officers (HMOs) have been sent to Ganjam to assist in healthcare operations which are in a big mess over the last few weeks. They will be deployed at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

The Government has also deputed 5 OAS Officers, 47 ORS Officers and 33 Laboratory Technicians to help the District Administration in COVID management.

Sub-Collectors of Balangir, Boudh, Jharsuguda and Kandhamal as well as Tehsildar of Lahunipada have been deployed in Ganjam District on COVID-19 duty.

Ganjam has so far reported 4,335 COVID-19 positive cases and 44 fatalities. Two deaths other than COVID have also been reported from the district. Out of 4335 cases, 2701 patients have recovered so far while 1588 are active cases.