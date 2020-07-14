New Record! Odisha reports 609 Covid-19 Recoveries Today

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported another high recovery of 609 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 9864.

A record number of 268 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by 135 in Sundargarh.

While Odisha has so far reported 14280 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 4929.

➡️609 COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha on July 14.

➡️ Number of Recoveries in the State rises to 9864.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (268), Sundargarh (135), Khurdha (37), Cuttack (32), Balasore (25), Keonjhar (23), Mayurbhanj (18), Bhadrak (12), Puri (12), Sambalpur (8), Baragarh (7), Jagatsinghpur (7), Jajpur (6), Jharsuguda (4), Kendrapara (4), Bolangir (3), Koraput (2), Nabarangpur (2), Rayagada (2), Gajapati (1) & Nayagarh (1).