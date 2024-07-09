Manipal Hospitals in Bhubaneswar treats 7-Day old infant with rare Cardiac condition

TNI Bureau: Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar has successfully treated a 7-day-old infant with Hypoplastic Right Heart Syndrome (HRHS), a rare congenital condition affecting heart and lung blood flow. The 2.5 kg baby arrived with critically low 65% oxygen levels and acidosis.

Dr. Dibya Ranjan Behera, Consultant at the Cardiology Department, led the surgical team in a two-step intervention: stabilising the infant with medication and then performing two crucial procedures , Balloon pulmonary valvotomy and PDA stenting to improve heart function. Post-procedure, the newborn’s oxygen saturation increased to 95%, further improving to 98% after two months, with healthy weight gain.

“HRHS is an extremely rare condition,” Dr. Dibya Ranjan Behera explained. “Successfully treating such a young patient through timely intervention is likely one of the first cases of its kind in Odisha.”

The multidisciplinary team included the cath lab, cardiology team, Neonatology team led by Dr. Abhilipsa Acharya, Dr. Janaki, NICU staff, and cardiac anaesthesiologists Dr. Vivek Choudhary and Dr. Braja Mohan Rath.