TNI Evening News Headlines – April 29, 2025

➡️Odisha Government increased the daily wages of the labourers by Rs 10.
➡️Odisha Government issues stern warning over negligence towards patients at Private hospitals holding Ayushman Bharat cards.
➡️The OJEE 2025 exam will be conducted online on May 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, and 11 for admissions into UG and PG programs in Odisha.
➡️J&K Government shuts 48 tourist spots after Pahalgam Terror Attack.
➡️Congress demands a special session of the Odisha assembly over Pahalgam Terrorist Attack.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appointed Justice BR Gavai as the next Chief Justice of India with effect from May 14, 2025.
➡️PM Narendra Modi gives Armed Forces complete operational freedom on response to Pahalgam terror attack.
➡️Pakistan violates ceasefire at Pargwal International Border in Jammu’s Akhnoor Sector and Chenab River post. Indian Army gave a strong and befitting response.
➡️Congress Party deletes Controversial Post targeting Prime Minister.
➡️Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair high level CCS meeting tomorrow at 11 AM.
➡️India participates in BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting.
➡️Ram Mandir construction will be completed by June 5, informs Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra.
➡️India fined 5% of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate during their 9-wicket win against Sri Lanka in Women’s Tri-Series opener.
