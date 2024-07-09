Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath Temple likely to open on July 14

TNI Bureau: The committee, led by Justice Biswanath Rath of the Odisha High Court, proposed to open Ratna Bhandar (treasury) of Shree Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s pilgrim town Puri on July 14 (Sunday). However, Government’s permission required for the same.

Earlier, Justice Rath said the lock will be broken if it does not open with the key.

Odisha Government formed the new committee under the chairmanship of Justice Biswanath Rath, comprising of 15 other members, including chief administrator of SJTA, representatives of ASI, Gajapati Maharaj and Puri Collector to supervise the reopening of Ratna Bhandar.

Puri has fast-tracked the process of opening the temple treasury after 46 years. It is worth mentioning that the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.