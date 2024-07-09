TNI Morning News Headlines – July 09, 2024

➡️Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar opening date likely to be announced today.
➡️Puri Ratha Jatra 2024: ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’ today. The deities will be taken to Gundicha temple.
➡️Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo takes up the cases of alleged illegal operation of mining and crusher units in Bichhakhandi, Rahadpur, Anjira, Bajabati, Chadheidhara, Malagadam Kusumpur and other places under his Assembly constituency; writes to relevant authorities.
➡️Minor girl from Uttar Pradesh found hanging at Sriram Nagar slum area under Mancheswar police station in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Two killed after being hit by Puri-Howrah Express near Bahanga-Dandaharipur.
➡️Kathua Terrorist Attack: Toll rises to five as another soldier succumbs. Security tightened on Jammu & Kashmir National Highway.
➡️Over 5,800 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra.
➡️Hathras Stampede: SIT says organisers of ‘Satsang’ responsible for mishap.
➡️Assam floods: 6 more deaths reported, over 24.20 lakh people in 30 districts had been affected.
➡️Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi will visit his parliamentary constituency Raebareli later today.
➡️Women more likely to suffer anxiety, depression post-cardiac arrest than man: Study.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Indian PM Narendra Modi at Novo-Ogaryovo last night.
➡️Russia to release Indians fighting in Ukraine war after PM Modi raises matter with President Putin: Sources.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian Community in Moscow.
➡️Rupee trades flat at 83.50 against US dollar in opening session.
➡️Sensex climbs 205.99 points to 80,166.37 in early trade; Nifty up 53 points to 24,373.55.
➡️Canada has become an outlier among the 32-member NATO alliance.
