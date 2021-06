Mandira Bedi’s husband, Filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

TNI Bureau: Actor Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal breathed his last on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 49.

He is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and children Veer and Tara.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Raj Kaushal was an Indian director & producer who was active during late 90s and mid 2000.

Raj Kaushal had directed films like ‘Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, Shaadi Ka Laddoo, Anthony Kaun Hai and Bada Aadmi.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to condole his death.