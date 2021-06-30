TNI Morning News Headlines – June 30, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 3371 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 1922 quarantine and 1449 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 530 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (468) and Balasore (258).

➡️ COVID death toll in Odisha crosses 4000-mark with 48 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 7 from Khordha, 5 each from Cuttack and Nayagarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,018.

➡️ Chief Secretary Suresh Ch Mahapatra to announce new Covid guidelines for July at around 2:30 pm today.

➡️ 36 Doctors lost their lives in Odisha during second wave of Covid-19: Indian Medical Association (IMA).

➡️ Odisha Government to conduct Online classes for Plus Two students on YouTube soon.

➡️ 100-bed Covid hospital inaugurated at Odisha’s Deogarh; CM thanked people, doctors, health workers, Asha and Anganwadi workers of the district for Deogarh’s excellent performance in controlling the spread of Covid.

➡️ Odisha Government directs officials to handover bodies of Covid negative patients to family.

➡️ Covid vaccine shortage in Odisha; vaccination drive to discontinue in Angul, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sonepur today.

➡️ Mona Biswarupa Mohanty, an artist from Mayurbhanj district gets UAE’s coveted ‘golden visa’ or long-term residence visa for 10 years.

➡️ Several labour unions begin 24-hour demonstration in front of the Rourkela Steel Plant seeking wage revision.

India News

➡️ India reports 45,951 new COVID 19 cases, 60,729 recoveries and 817 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,03,62,848 including 5,37,064 active cases, 2,94,27,330 cured cases & 3,98,454 deaths.

➡️ A total of 41,01,00,044 samples tested up to June 28. Of which, 19,60,757 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 96.92%; Positivity rate rises to 2.34%.

➡️ India administers a total of 33,28,54,527 doses of COVID vaccines so far across the country. 36,51,983 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

➡️ After Moderna, Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine likely to get approval in India

➡️ 798 Doctors died during second wave of Covid-19; maximum 128 doctors lost their lives in Delhi: Indian Medical Association (IMA).

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen discuss global minimum tax.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists neutralized in Malhoora, Parimpora last night.

➡️ Two drones spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas early morning hours today in Jammu.

➡️ Sensex up 191 points in opening trade, currently at 52,741; Nifty at 15,803

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 181.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.93 Million.

➡️ COVAXIN effective against Delta COVID-19 variant, according to the US National Institute of Health (NIH).

➡️ Brazil to suspend $325 million COVAXIN deal with India over accusation of irregularities against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro.

➡️ Wimbledon 2021: Serena Williams out of tournament after suffering injury during first-round match.

➡️ Canada sees record 49.5 Degrees, at least 134 people have died since Friday in gruelling Heat Wave.

➡️ India issues 13-Point Security Advisory for its Nationals in Afghanistan as Taliban gains ground.

➡️ AstraZeneca Covid vaccine produces stronger immune response with 11-month gap, third dose: Study

➡️ Chinese Covid vaccine found safe, effective in children, adolescents: Lancet study.