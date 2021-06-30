Dutee Chand qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

TNI Bureau: Sprinter Dutee Chand has secured a berth in the Tokyo Olympics in both 100m & 200m races on the basis of world rankings.

While Dutee is ranked 44th in world in 100m, she is on the 51st spot in 200m races.

Reportedly, 22 spots were available in 100m & 15 spots in 200m sprint events via World Rankings quota.

It is worthwhile to mention that Dutee broke her own national record by clocking 11.17 seconds in 100-meter sprint heats at the National Athletics Grand Prix in Patiala on June 21, 2021.