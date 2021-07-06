Mamata Banerjee announces ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’

During election campaigns, certain slogans are developed to criticise opponents, while the administration devises innovative ones to promote its accomplishments. During the West Bengal assembly elections, one such slogan gained a lot of traction.



The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose the slogan “Khela Hobe,” which loosely translates as “Game on.” The phrase used during the West Bengal assembly elections was designed to boost the party’s (TMC) workers’ spirits.



Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, has stated that because people have given a thumbs up to ‘Khela Hobe,’ a ‘Khela Hobe Diwas’ will be observed in Bengal. She announced this in the Assembly today.



During election rallies, the TMC, particularly Mamata Banerjee, used this phrase repeatedly. They were explicitly attacking the BJP, and this election slogan appears to have worked in the TMC’s favour.



The electoral slogan did not end with ‘Khela Hobe.’ Along with ‘Khela Hobe,’ Mamta Banerjee said, ‘Khela Hobe, Dekha Hobe, Jeeta Hobe’ (Let the game begin, we’ll see, and we’ll win).



Mamata Banerjee also used the phrase ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram, Vida Ho BJP-Vam’ in response to the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ campaign.



Following their triumph in the West Bengal assembly elections, the TMC is now eyeing Tripura. The identical phrase was also issued in Tripura last month. ‘Khela Hobe Tripuraya’ is the name of the song in Tripura, which means ‘the game will now be played in Tripura.’