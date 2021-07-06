JEE Mains 2021 Dates announced; Check Details

TNI Bureau: Putting an end to all the rumours on pending JEE Mains 2021 sessions, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the pending exam dates of JEE Mains.

As per an official notification issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the remaining sessions of JEE Mains will be conducted from July 20, 2021.

While, the JEE Main exam session 3 will be conducted from 20 July to 25 July, the session 4 of JEE exams will be held from 27 July to 2 August.

In order to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the number of cities has been increased from 232 to 334. The number of examination centres in every shift will also be increased from 660 to 828.

COVID-19 guidelines and protocols will be followed at all examination centres.

The following measures will be taken by the NTA:

➡️ Candidates are being allowed to change their option of centre city.

➡️ Face masks will be provided to all the candidates.

➡️ In addition to the common places, furniture & fixtures, all the computers and seats will be sanitized before and after the exams. Any computer set used in one shift will not be used in the next shift.

➡️ To avoid the crowd at the examination centre entrance due to candidates reaching together, they will be given staggered time slots for reporting. The staggering of time slots will be done to ensure uniform distribution of candidates across rooms during entry at the examination centres.

➡️ The registration process at the examination will be contactless.

➡️ Candidates will be guided to their allocated seats, ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

➡️ The examinations rooms/halls where the examination will be conducted will have open windows and fans for proper air circulation.

➡️ All the candidates who are appearing in the examination centre would be seated following social distancing norms.