AIIMs, Bhubaneswar to get a Fire Station soon

TNI Bureau: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs), Bhubaneswar will soon have a Fire Service Station as Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved the proposal to open a fire service centre at the premises of the health facility.

As per the proposal, the centre will have a station officer and 10 fire service personnel.

It may be mentioned that fire stations have been set up at three medical colleges including MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur, SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack and VIMSAR, Burla to mitigate emergencies when they occur.

Odisha Fire Services grew rapidly bringing the total number of Fire Stations in Odisha to 338 at present.