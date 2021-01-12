Maharashtra Home Minister invites former Mumbai Top Cop Arup Patnaik

TNI Bureau: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has invited former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik for a dinner get together in Mumbai on January 15, 2021.

The get together to be held at the MCA Club in Bandra-Kurla Complex, will include all former DGPs of Maharashtra and former Mumbai Police Commissioners.

Anil Deshmukh, while extending the invitation to Arup Patnaik, hailed him for his selfless and dedicated service to the State as well as the Nation.

“You also have gifted us with the peerless legacy of your excellence and professionalism. The people of our State and Nation owe much to your immense contribution to the Police Service”, wrote Anil Deshmukh.

The Maharashtra Home Minister sought Arup Patnaik’s support to boost the morale of the Covid Warrior Cops who turned themselves into a human shield to protect people.

Arup Patnaik is currently heading Odisha-Mo Parivar, a social organisation that serves 4.5 crore Odias and works towards providing support to people in distress.