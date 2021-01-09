WATCH: Raza Murad hails ‘Singham Cop’ Arup Patnaik

Raza Murad remembers Arup Patnaik's contribution to Mumbai Police.

By Sagar Satapathy
Arup Patnaik Raza Murad
TNI Bureau: While speaking at the Birth Anniversary celebrations of renowned Industrialist and former Union Minister Dilip Ray at Mayfair in Bhubaneswar today, Bollywood Actor Raza Murad showered praise on former Mumbai Police Commissioner and Odisha-Mo Parivar Convenor Arup Patnaik.

Arup Patnaik Ji was known for his real life ‘Singham Style’. The criminals used to get terrified and tremble with fear wherever he went. People always felt safe and secure because of him”, said Raza Murad.

“Arup Patnaik Ji earned huge respect and appreciation for his great work. He made significant contribution to the reputation of Mumbai Police”, added Raza Murad.

WATCH VIDEO. 👇

