Covishield Vaccine vials reaching Odisha Today

TNI Bureau: Covishield Covid Vaccine, which is being despatched to many States and UTs today, will reach Odisha this afternoon.

The first consignment of Covishield Covid Vaccine will reach the Bhubaneswar Airport at 4:25 PM by Spicejet Airlines Pune-Bhubaneswar flight.

Bhubaneswar is getting 40,800 vials of Covishield Covid Vaccine today. Each vial contains 10 doses. More vials will come to Odisha later.

Odisha Government has made necessary arrangements for the mass vaccination programme that begins across India on January 16.

Covishield Covid Vaccine is produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) with license from the Oxford University-Astra Zeneca.