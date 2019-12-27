LPG Bottling Plant in Bolangir dedicated to Nation

TNI Bureau: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the LPG bottling plant of Bharat Petroleum at Barkani in Bolangir district following cancellation of scheduled visit of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to the district due to bad weather.

However, the Vice President addressed to the people through tele conference.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Odisha Minister Arun Sahoo, Balangir MP Sangeeta Singh Deo, & Bolangir MLA Narasingha Mishra were also graced the occasion.

The bottling plant has been established at an expenditure of 103 crore and has capacity of manufacturing 42 lakh cylinders annually.

The Vice President was also scheduled to attend the inaugural ceremony of Rajendra College’s platinum jubilee celebrations today. The mega event is being organised from December 27 to 31.