Low Pressure over Bay of Bengal in 24 Hrs; listen what IMD says about possible Cyclone
Under its influence, coastal Odisha may witness light to moderate rainfall.
Insight Bureau: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has informed that a low-pressure area to form over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.
The low pressure is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, informed Dr. Sat Chandra Sahu, Director of the Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC).
However, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that there is no forecast about the probability of cyclone as of now.
