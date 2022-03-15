India evacuated Foreign Nationals from Ukraine War Zones

Insight Bureau: Under the Central Government’s ‘Operation Ganga’, more than 22,000 Indian citizens have been safely evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.

Besides Indian nationals, in line with India’s principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, as many as 147 citizens of 18 countries have also been evacuated under Operation Ganga. Many Ukrainian nationals that are family members of Indian nationals have also been evacuated.

While addressing the Parliament & talked about the steps that were adopted during the Ukraine-Russia conflict situation in Rajya Sabha, the External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today said that as many as 90 flights brought back the Indian citizens under Operation Ganga over the last one week amid ongoing conflict between Russia & Ukraine.

India brought back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they had crossed over to these countries from Ukraine.