Government issues guidelines for Covid vaccination of children of 12-14 years

Vaccination will begin from March 16 and Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Insight Bureau: The Centre on Tuesday released guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 12-14 years.  Vaccination will begin from March 16 and Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries of this age group.

Two doses of Biological E’s intramuscular vaccine Corbevax would be administered to the beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group at an interval of 28 days, the guidelines said. The Centre shared also these guidelines with states in a letter issued on Monday.

