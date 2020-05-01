Lockdown Extended till May 17; Relaxations in Green & Orange Zones

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the nationwide lockdown for another two weeks till May 17, 2020.

The decision was taken under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

New guidelines have been issued to regulate different activities during the lockdown period. Relaxations will be given in Orange and Green Zones.

The Union Health Ministry has already prepared the zonal classification for the week after May 3.

The list will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier & communicated to States for further follow-up action in consonance with directions issued by MHA under Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Lockdown 3.0 Guidelines:

👉 No Metro, Air, rail or any inter-state buses in ANY ZONE

👉 Buses with 50% capacity to ply in Green Zone

👉No religious/public gathering

👉 No Cinema Halls, Gym, Malls, Hotels to open

👉 Running of schools, colleges, & other educational & training/coaching institutions will remain prohibited

👉 Liquor stores & paan shops will be allowed to function in green and orange zones ensuring that not more 5 than persons are present at one time at the shop

👉Movement of individuals in all zones, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am

👉 All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted in the Red Zones

👉 Inter-district movement of individuals & vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities in Orange & Green Zones

👉 Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver in Red Zones only for permitted activities. No pillion rider allowed on Bikes.

👉 Four-wheelers will have a maximum of 2 passengers besides the driver in Orange & Green Zones

👉 Taxis & cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver & 1 passenger only in Orange & Geeen Zones

👉 E-commerce activities of non-essential items will be allowed only in Green & Orange Zones

