TNI Afternoon News Headlines – May 01, 2020

* Bolangir reports maiden COVID19 cases. 2 new positive cases report in Bolangir, Lekharia Village.

* 4 more positive case in Jajpur; Odisha Tally rises to 148. Jajpur figure goes up to 39.

* 14 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha; Number of recovered cases stands at 55.

* Sundargarh MP Jual Oram writes to Odisha CM; seeks immediate support of Rs 50 lakh to family members of Asha Worker Nirmala Soreng who died on April 27.

* Special Train carrying over 1,000 Migrant Workers from Aluva, Kerala to leave for Bhubaneshwar, Odisha today evening.

* 5 ITBP personnel test positive for COVID-19, at least 90 troops quarantined.

* NTA extends deadline for submission of online applications for various exams.

* First person treated with plasma therapy died in India.

* Geologist Dr. Ranjit Rath appointed as Director General, Geological Survey of India(GSI).

* Country’s recovery rate has reached 25% with just 3.2% mortality rate.

* Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana completed 4 years; empowered more than 8 crore women.

* Prices of non-subsidised LPG cylinders reduced by Rs.162.50 per Cylinder in Delhi, Rs. 190 in Kolkata, Rs. 135.5 in Mumbai, Rs. 192 in Chennai.

* Maharashtra: 5 arrested in connection with Palghar lynching case, have been remanded to the custody of CID) till May 13.

* IAS officer Ajay Tirkey assumed charge as Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development today.

* 583 news cases and 27 deaths reported in Maharashtra today. Total 10498 positive #COVID19 cases and 459 deaths have been reported in the state till date.

* Elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra will be conducted on May 21 in Mumbai: ECI.

* 18 more cases of COVID19 cases in Bihar, taking total number of cases to 450.

* Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi, demands special trains to bring back migrant labourers who are stranded in other States.

* International Cricket Council Rankings: India lose top spot in ICC Test rankings to Australia after elimination of their stupendous 2016-17 record from the annual update as per rules.

* Australia (116) top-ranked with New Zealand (115) remaining in second place. India are now third with 114 points.