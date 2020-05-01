TNI Evening News Headlines – May 01, 2020

* One more Covid19 positive case in Jajpur dist. Odisha tally rises to 149.

* Odisha govt to stamp migrant workers with indeliable ink for entry into State

* Massive fire breaks out at guesthouse near Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar; More details awaited.

* People returning to Odisha by road from other States can enter into the State via 11 checkpoints, not on other roads: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

* State Govt allows home quarantine or paid quarantine facilities for returnees in urban areas & for selected categories in rural areas.

* Odisha Government has designated, Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary Home, as State nodal officer for coordinating with various states for the return of stranded people of Odisha via trains.

* 14 more COVID-19 Patients recover in Odisha; Number of recovered cases stands at 55.

* irst special train from Kerala carrying 1,200 migrants workers to Odisha will leave Ernakulam on Friday evening.

* 42 people at Tikarapara under Muniguda in Rayagada district test positive for dengue.

* Govt extend lockdown for 2 weeks till May 17

* ‘Aarogya Setu’ app must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

* Liquor stores and paan shops will be allowed to function in Green zones.

* Centre allows movement of migrant workers, tourists, students & other persons stranded at different places, by special trains during Lockdown.

* Movement of individuals in all zones, for all non-essential activities, shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am.

* ICSE releases new guidelines.

* Country’s recovery rate has reached 25% with just 3.2% mortality rate with with 65% male and 35% female fatality rate.

* Centre to start repatriation of stranded Indians from the Gulf, UAE is first.

* PM Modi holds a meeting to review Power Sector & Civil Aviation Sector.

* 5 ITBP personnel test positive & more than 90 contacts have been quarantined.

* 203 new COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, taking total number of cases to 2526.

* 2 trains one each from Kota and Jaipur will depart for Patna at 10 pm today.

* Kuwait thanks Indian Govt for sending rapid response team, Medical Supplies.

* Low Pressure area over south Andaman Sea & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal; fishermen are advised not to venture into South Andaman Sea & Southeast Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd May.