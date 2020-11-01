KIMS opens Post COVID Care Speciality Clinic in Bhubaneswar

By Sagarika Satapathy
KIMS opens Post COVID Care Speciality Clinic in Bhubaneswar
TNI Bureau: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) hospital has opened a Speciality Clinic in its OPD complex to cater to patients suffering from post-Covid syndrome.

Senior Specialists of Internal Medicine and Respiratory Medicine will be attending to these patients on all working days from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Patients who would be having lungs or kidney injury will be investigated and, if required, referred to Rheumatologist, Cardiologist, Neurologist or Psychiatrist.

This speciality clinic will be of immense help to those who have been discharged from Covid hospital, but develop symptoms even after getting some treatment and have associated diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart diseases.

The dedicated Covid Hospital managed by KIMS has treated over 5600 Covid-19 patients so far during the present pandemic.

Most of these patients do come for routine check-up after discharge. Most of these patients are elderly and have residual lung and kidney injury and inflammation lasting for a long time.

