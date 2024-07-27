100-Word Insight: India’s Hopes at Paris Olympics 2024

As compared to 122 Athletes at Tokyo 2020, India has sent a contingent of 117 athletes (Athletics 29, Shooting 21) who will compete in 16 sports disciplines. 70 male and 47 female sportspersons will be competing in 69 events for 95 medals.

Ace Tennis player Rohan Bopanna is oldest athlete to represent India at Paris 2024 at 44, while Swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu is the youngest sportsperson at 14.

India had won 7 medals at Tokyo 2024. This time, India expect to cross the double digit tally. We have high hopes in Javelin, Hockey, Shooting, Archery, Wrestling, Badminton, Golf and Tennis.