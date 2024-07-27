TNI Morning News Headlines – July 27, 2024

➡️Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the low-pressure in next four days: IMD.
➡️Odisha Government to constitute a Committee for transferring and posting police officers in the rank of DSP, Assistant Commandants and Additional Superintendent of Police.
➡️Jammu & Kashmir: Five Indian Army soldiers including a Major rank officer suffered injuries in the Macchal encounter.
➡️Arunachal Pradesh govt announces recruitment of ex-Agniveers in police, fire services.
➡️PM Modi to chair ninth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog today. Opposition to boycott.
➡️24 people have narrow escape as Navi Mumbai building collapses, 2 rescued.
➡️PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine in August.
➡️Kolhapur floods: Over 5,800 people relocated, 54 roads closed amid rising water levels.
➡️Paris Olympics 2024 declared open; Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Table Tenis player Sharath Kamal carried India’s flag at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
➡️A total of 78 Indian athletes and officials participated in the parade.
➡️US Vice President Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections.
➡️“Donald Trump was indeed struck by bullet during assassination attempt”: Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
