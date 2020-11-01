IPL 2020: CSK win; KXIP out of Tournament

TNI Bureau: The Chennai Super Kings, which regained its form after crashing out of the IPL 2020, scored yet another win by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets in the match in Abu Dhabi.

With this loss, Kings XI Punjab crashed out of IPL 2020. They are now placed at the 5th spot in the points table with 12 points from 14 matches there is no coming back for them from that position as it was their last match.

Scores:

➡️ Kings XI Punjab 153/6 in 20 overs (Rahul 29, Mayank 26, Deepak Hooda 62*; Lungi Ngidi 3/39).

➡️ Chennai Super Kings 159/1 in 18.5 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 62*, Faf du Plessis 48, Rayudu 30*).

➡️ Player of the Match – Ruturaj Gaikwad.