KGF chapter 2 trailer is out; fans excited about the release

Insight Bureau: Finally, the wait has come to an end as ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ trailer unveiled on March 27, Sunday.

‘KGF Chapter 2‘ preparing for its gigantic theatrical release on April 14.

KGF 2 highlights around the conflict between Rocky and Adheera.

The trailer shows Rocky who has become one of the most-wanted criminal of the country. The trailer also shows Rocky promising his mother in his childhood to win her all the gold in the world and doesn’t seem to give up until his last breath.

The 2nd chapter’s cast seems more Powerful and promising than that of the first chapter.

Chapter 2 casts Yash as Rocky and Sanjay Dutt as Adheera. Faces like Raveena Tandon who plays the role of a Machiavellian politician and actor Prakash Jha adds versatility to the movie.

The KGF: Chapter 1 was a mega hit due to its action scenes and plot.

The Chapter 2 has already created more buzz among the viewers since the trailer has released. The trailer has already achieved 30 million views on YouTube.

The Kannada film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Watch the Trailer: