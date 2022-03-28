States where Hindus/other communities are less can declare them minorities: SC

Insight Bureau: The Central government has told the Supreme Court that state governments, where Hindus or other communities are less in number, can declare them a minority community.

For instance, the government of Maharashtra has notified Jews as a minority community within the state of Maharashtra, The Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in an affidavit, said: “It is submitted that the state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state.”