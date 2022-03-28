States where Hindus/other communities are less can declare them minorities: SC

For instance, the government of Maharashtra has notified Jews as a minority community within the state of Maharashtra, The Minsistry of Minority Affairs said.

By Akankhya Mahapatra
Supreme Court directs State Boards to declare Class 12 Results by July 31
159

Insight Bureau: The Central government has told the Supreme Court that state governments, where Hindus or other communities are less in number, can declare them a minority community.

Related Posts

Pramod Sawant sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister

Bharat Bandh effect in Odisha; University exams postponed

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

For instance, the government of Maharashtra has notified Jews as a minority community within the state of Maharashtra, The Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs, in an affidavit, said: “It is submitted that the state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state.”

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.