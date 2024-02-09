Keonjhar: Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak resigns from BJD

TNI Bureau: In a major jolt to the ruling BJD, Telkoi MLA Premananda Nayak reportedly resigned from the prime membership of the party alleging being ‘sidelined’ in the party.

He had resigned from the primary membership of the party in October 2023, but waited to make things public with the hope of a solution.

Nobody from BJD talked to me after I resigned in October, said Premananda.

He represented the Telkoi assembly seat in Keonjhar district. Nayak was a Cabinet Minister of the Naveen Patnaik-led Government in 2019, but was removed later during the Cabinet reshuffle.