Corporate Leader Dr. Santrupt Mishra joins BJD

TNI Bureau: Dr. Santrupt Mishra, Former CEO-Chemical Business, Aditya Birla Group, joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

Naveen Babu is running ‘spiritual governance’ in Odisha, said Santrupt Mishra after joining the party.

Santrupt was also the HR Head of Aditya Birla Grpup. He was earlier appointed as Chairman of Project Advisory Committee for Ekamra Kshetra Scheme in 2021 to transform the area around Lingaraj Temple.

It’s speculated that Santrupt Mishra will contest from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat while some other sources hint at a Rajya Sabha nomination for him.