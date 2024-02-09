TNI Morning News Headlines – February 9, 2024

➡️Ratha Jatra: First phase of logs for construction of chariots of Holy Trinity leave for Puri from Nayagarh.
➡️Telkoi MLA and former Minister Premananda Nayak resigns from the primary membership of BJD.
➡️Encounter breaks out between CRPF jawans and Maoists during combing operation at Barkote Ghati of Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district. No casualty has been reported so far.
➡️Dora and Konda communities of Odisha will get the ST status after the Presidential order.
➡️Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead on Thursday evening during a ‘Facebook Live’ by a local ‘social activist’ who later committed suicide by shooting self.
➡️In a jolt to Maharashtra Congress, senior leader Baba Ziauddin Siddique resigned from party’s primary membership.
➡️First patient declared ‘cancer free’ using indigenous CAR-T cell therapy in India, by paying just 42 lakh instead of 4 crore abroad.
➡️Delhi: Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti arrive at Rouse Avenue Court, for hearing in land-for-jobs scam case.
➡️Mumbai-bound flight returned to Delhi due to ‘momentary foul smell’: IndiGo.
➡️Security heightened in the violence-hit area of Haldwani, Uttarakhand. The violence broke out yesterday over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa.
➡️CRPF jawans defuse 10 kg of landmine planted by Maoists targeting police at Hiroli Road in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.
➡️The Papanasham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has been featured among the 100 best beaches in the World by the prestigious Lonely Planet.
➡️The Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearths cash worth Rs 1 Cr during raids on ponzi firm in Odisha over Rs 900 Cr fraud.
➡️Sensex climbs 122.61 points to 71,551.04 in early trade; Nifty up 45.45 points to 21,763.40.
➡️Rupee opens on flat note at 82.96 against US dollar.
➡️Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky was appointed as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
➡️Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential caucuses in Nevada.
