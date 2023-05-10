Karnataka Exit Polls: Axis My India vs Jan Ki Baat

TNI Bureau: While several exit polls have predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, two top exit polls have contrasting views. The Axis My India Exit Poll has given a clear mandate to Congress (122-140 seats), predicting a second spot finish for the BJP (62-80).

On the other hand, Jan Ki Baat has predicted 94-117 seats for BJP and 91-106 seats for the Congress. Which one will have the accuracy?

In 2018, Jan Ki Baat had won the battle against Axis My India. AMI had predicted 106-118 seats for the Congress and 79-92 seats for the BJP. On the other hand, Jan Ki Baat had predicted 73-82 seats for the Congress and 95-114 seats for the BJP.

However, when the results were declared, Congress won just 80 seats while BJP won 104 seats. So, Jan Ki Baat exit poll was spot on and scored over its competitors. May 13 will decide who will win – Axis My India or Jan Ki Baat?